  1. Sports
1 December 2019 - 20:38

Iran finishes runner up in 2019 Karate-1 Premier League in Madrid

Iran finishes runner up in 2019 Karate-1 Premier League in Madrid

TEHRAN, Dec. 01 (MNA) –The Iranian men's Kumite team has finished the 2019 Karate1 Premier League in Madrid in the second place.

The 2019 Karate 1 Premier League kicked off on November 29 and ended today December 1 in the Spanish capital of Madrid.

Both Iranian men and women's teams were present in the competitions.

At the end of the tournament today, Iranian men's Kumite team coached by Shahram Heravi gained 2 gold medals and a bronze to finish in the second place. 

Amir Mehdizadeh and Sajjad Ganjzadeh bagged the two gold medals for the men's Kumite team while Saleh Abazari brought home the only bronze medal for the Iranian men's team.

Kazakhstan became champion with two gold and two silver medals, while Turkey finished third with a gold, a silver, and a bronze medal.

The Iranian women could only win a bronze medal.

KI/IRN83576571

News Code 152912
Kamal Iranidoost

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 5 + 7 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News