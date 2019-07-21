Iran bags two more gold at 2019 Asian Karate C’ships

In male team kumite, Iran snatched the gold medal after hammering Saudi Arabia 3-0 in the final bout. The team, comprising Sajjad Ganjzadeh, Ali Asghar Asiabari, Saleh Abazari, Zabiollah Poorshab, Barbod Sedaghat, Mehdi Ghararizadeh and Mehdi Bakhshi, had defeated Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan, and India, before overpowering Japan in the semifinal. Uzbekistan and Japan received bronze medals of this category. This was the third back-to-back gold medal of Iran in male team kumite of the Asian Championships.

Iranian women athletes earned the other gold in female team kumite of the event. The team, comprising Shima Alesaadi, Hamideh Abbasali, Taravat Khaksar, and Zohreh Barzegar, defeated Uzbekistan, Jordan, and China respectively to advance to the final where they gained a 2-1 victory over Japan. Vietnam and China won bronze medals of this category.

On Saturday, Iran collected three gold, two silver and four bronze medals at the event which wrapped up today.

340 karate practitioners from 33 Asian countries participated in this edition of Asian Championships in Tashkent from July 15 to 21.

MAH/4672323/4672242