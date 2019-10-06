Iran wins bronze medal at Karate 1-Premier League in Russia

In -75 kg category, Bahman Asgari overcame his Spanish rival and grabbed bronze medal on Sunday.

The Iranian team has competed in two sections of male and female’s Kata and Kumite.

The sixth stop of the season of Karate 1-Premier League began on Friday, October 4. The tournament finished on Sunday when the medals have been granted. This competition was in the quest to earn the Olympic qualification intensifies.

Nearly 700 competitors from 85 countries have participated in the sixth stop of the season of Karate 1-Premier League.

Japan presented the largest delegation with 56 athletes, followed by hosts of Russia with 30 karatekas and Spain and Italy with 28 competitors respectively.

ZZ/IRN83505392