Iran collects nine medals at 2019 Asian Karate C’ships

Iranian practitioners bagged three gold, two silver and four bronze medals on Saturday.

In the final of female kumite -55kg category, Taravat Khaksar overpowered Uzbekistan’s Sevinch Rakhimova 6-0 to win the title. Hamideh Abbasali bagged another gold for Iran after defeating Kazakhstan’s Sofya Berultseva 4-2 in the final of female Kumite +68kg. And the third gold was snatched by Zabiollah Poorshab in -84kg male kumite where he gained 1-0 victory over Jordan’s Mahmoud Sajan in the final bout.

Rozita Alipour (female kumite -61kg) and Iran’s female team kata, comprising Ghazizadeh Fard, Jafarizadeh, Taghipour, earned two silver medals.

Sajjad Ganjzadeh (male kumite +84kg), Bahman Asgari (male kumite -75kg), Fatemeh Sadeghi (female Kata) and Iran male team kata (comprising Farazmehr, Shahrjerdi, Zand) gained bronze medals for Iran.

340 karate practitioners from 33 Asian countries are participating in this edition of Asian Championships in Tashkent from July 15 to 21.

