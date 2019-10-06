Iran karate wins world title in Moscow competitions for 6th time

The Iranian squad won the world competitions after clinching 3 gold medals, one silver as well as a bronze.

Sara Bahmanyar and Rozita Alipour were two Iranian female Karate fighters who bagged two gold medals while Zabihollah Poorship grabbed the third gold medal in the men's competitions for Iran.

Sadjad Ganjzadeh at +84 kg men's division was the winner of Iran's only silver while Bahman Asgari Ghoncheh brought home a bronze medal.

As many as 642 karate practitioners from 85 countries took part in this round of Karate 1 - Premier League in Moscow, Russia.

