  1. Sports
6 October 2019 - 21:34

Iran karate wins world title in Moscow competitions for 6th time

Iran karate wins world title in Moscow competitions for 6th time

TEHRAN, Oct. 06 (MNA) – On Sunday, the national Iranian karate team won the Karate 1 - Premier League held in Moscow for the sixth time.

The Iranian squad won the world competitions after clinching 3 gold medals, one silver as well as a bronze.

Sara Bahmanyar and Rozita Alipour were two Iranian female Karate fighters who bagged two gold medals while Zabihollah Poorship grabbed the third gold medal in the men's competitions for Iran. 

Sadjad Ganjzadeh at +84 kg men's division was the winner of Iran's only silver while Bahman  Asgari Ghoncheh brought home a bronze medal.

As many as 642 karate practitioners from 85 countries took part in this round of Karate 1 - Premier League in Moscow, Russia.

KI/4738795

News Code 150912

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 2 + 5 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News