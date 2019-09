The Iranian karateka suffered a narrow 1-1 defeat against his Turkish rival and world number one Ugur Aktas in the final bout of -84kg category.

Japan’s Rikito Shimada and Igor Chikhmarev of Kazakhstan won bronze medals of this category.

The fourth and final event of Karate 1-Series A was held in Chilean capital from September 20 to 22 with the participation of some 800 competitors from 72 countries.

MAH/V3:1638587