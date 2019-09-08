  1. Sports
8 September 2019 - 12:10

Iranian girl wins gold at 2019 Karate 1-Premier League

Iranian girl wins gold at 2019 Karate 1-Premier League

TEHRAN, Sep. 08 (MNA) – Iranian athlete Sara Bahmanyar won the gold medal at 2019 Karate 1-Premier League, Tokyo, Japan.

Iran’s Sara Bahmanyar defeated rivals from Croatia, Malaysia and Japan to reach the quarterfinal game.

In the quarterfinals, she defeated her rival from Uzbekistan to push his way to the semi-final game where she beat Chinese Taipei’s Tsui-Ping Ku 5-0.

Sara Bahmanyar received the Gold medal of female Kumite -50kg by edging France's Alexandra Recchia 5-1 in the final.

Also, in male Kumite -75kg, Iran’s Bahman Asgari managed to win bronze medals. He edged German rival 5-0 in the bronze contest. The second gold bronze of Iran was earned by Majid Hassan Nia in male Kumite -60kg.

ZZ/IRN83469163

News Code 149835

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 4 + 0 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News