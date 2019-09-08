Iranian girl wins gold at 2019 Karate 1-Premier League

Iran’s Sara Bahmanyar defeated rivals from Croatia, Malaysia and Japan to reach the quarterfinal game.

In the quarterfinals, she defeated her rival from Uzbekistan to push his way to the semi-final game where she beat Chinese Taipei’s Tsui-Ping Ku 5-0.

Sara Bahmanyar received the Gold medal of female Kumite -50kg by edging France's Alexandra Recchia 5-1 in the final.

Also, in male Kumite -75kg, Iran’s Bahman Asgari managed to win bronze medals. He edged German rival 5-0 in the bronze contest. The second gold bronze of Iran was earned by Majid Hassan Nia in male Kumite -60kg.

