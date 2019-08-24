  1. Sports
24 August 2019 - 23:06

Iran wins intl. karate tournament in Kermanshah province

TEHRAN, Aug. 24 (MNA) – Both Iranian male and female karate teams won an international shotokan karate competition which was held in the western Iranian province of Kermanshah.

More than 800 karate fighters in both men and women divisions were taking part in the international competition hosted by Kermanshah.

As many as 470 female and 400 male karate practitioners from Iran, Nigeria, Iraq, Thailand, Oman and Azerbaijan competed in the tournament, 70 of which were from outside Iran.

The Iraqi and Nigerian teams finished second and third, respectively after Iranian teams.

In the men's division, the Iraqi and Azerbaijani teams took second and third places.

