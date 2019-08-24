Iran wins intl. karate tournament in Kermanshah province

More than 800 karate fighters in both men and women divisions were taking part in the international competition hosted by Kermanshah.

As many as 470 female and 400 male karate practitioners from Iran, Nigeria, Iraq, Thailand, Oman and Azerbaijan competed in the tournament, 70 of which were from outside Iran.

The Iraqi and Nigerian teams finished second and third, respectively after Iranian teams.

In the men's division, the Iraqi and Azerbaijani teams took second and third places.

