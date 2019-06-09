  1. Sports
9 June 2019 - 16:39

Iran wins seven medals at Karate 1-Premier League in China

Iran wins seven medals at Karate 1-Premier League in China

TEHRAN, Jun. 09 (MNA) – Iranian karate practitioners earned one gold, three silver and four bronze medals at the fourth event of Karate 1-Premier League in 2019, held in China.

In male kumite +84kg category, Sajad Ganjzadeh defeated his countryman Saleh Abazari in the final bout and snatched the gold medal. Mehdi Filali of France and Georgia’s Gogita Arkania claimed bronze medals of this weight.

Ali Karimi settled for the silver after suffering a defeat to Venezuela’s Andres Madera in the final of male kumite -67kg category.

The third silver of Iran was gained by Bahman Agari who conceded a defeat to Uzbekistan’s Dastonbek Otabolaev in the final of male kumite -75kg.

Four bronze medals of Iran was snatched by Majid Hassannia in male kumite -60Kg, Mehdi Khodabakhshi in male kumite -84kg, Taravat Khaksar in female kumite -55kg, and Hamideh Abbasali in female kumite +68kg.

543 karate fighters from 76 different countries participated in the fourth event of karate 1-Premier League, from June 7 to 9, in Shanghai, China.

The next event will be held from September 6 to 8 in Tokyo, Japan.

MAH/4635800

News Code 146226

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 1 + 1 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News