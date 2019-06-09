Iran wins seven medals at Karate 1-Premier League in China

In male kumite +84kg category, Sajad Ganjzadeh defeated his countryman Saleh Abazari in the final bout and snatched the gold medal. Mehdi Filali of France and Georgia’s Gogita Arkania claimed bronze medals of this weight.

Ali Karimi settled for the silver after suffering a defeat to Venezuela’s Andres Madera in the final of male kumite -67kg category.

The third silver of Iran was gained by Bahman Agari who conceded a defeat to Uzbekistan’s Dastonbek Otabolaev in the final of male kumite -75kg.

Four bronze medals of Iran was snatched by Majid Hassannia in male kumite -60Kg, Mehdi Khodabakhshi in male kumite -84kg, Taravat Khaksar in female kumite -55kg, and Hamideh Abbasali in female kumite +68kg.

543 karate fighters from 76 different countries participated in the fourth event of karate 1-Premier League, from June 7 to 9, in Shanghai, China.

The next event will be held from September 6 to 8 in Tokyo, Japan.

