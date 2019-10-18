HOPE to bring peace, stability to region: China

The Persian Gulf region is a complex, sensitive and complicated region, Geng Shuang said, adding that China has situations in the region under its consideration and is paying attention to the issues and developments.

Given the developments in the region, China has emphasized the stability of the Persian Gulf region and pinned hope the region will be stable and move towards resolving tensions, he told IRNA on friday.

Beijing welcomes any kind of peace plan aimed at reducing tensions and helping all countries along the way of easing tensions, the Chinese official said.

“We are encouraging all countries in the region to interact and cooperate with each other and hope to have more exchanges through dialogue," he said.

"We hope that the countries of the region will move forward in resolving their differences through dialogue," he added.

Hormuz Peace Endeavor (HOPE) was put forward by the President of Iran at the UN General Assembly. The initiative aims at enhancing cooperation among the Persian Gulf States and the Oman Sea to maintain regional peace and stability and safeguard maritime security in the region.

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abbas Mousavi said on October 8 that “What President Rouhani and FM Zarif presented, about HOPE at recent UNGA, was just an overview of the formulated initiative and the full version of the plan will be submitted to Persian Gulf littoral states in near future."

