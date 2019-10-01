New sanctions against Russia reflect US domestic policy crisis: Moscow

"We understand that such steps reflect the domestic policy crisis raging in the US, during which the Washington establishment uses Russia as an instrument to reach its own opportunistic goals," the message states, according to TASS.

Russia will respond to a new wave of US sanctions against its citizens, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"As before, this anti-Russian move will not be left without a response. We also call on US politicians to stop their useless zero-sum games of sanctions and to regain common sense," the ministry informed.

Earlier on Monday, the US Department of the Treasury announced a new wave of sanctions against Russia in response to alleged attempts by Russia to influence the 2018 US midterm election.

The US officials have blacklisted two Russian citizens, Igor Nesterov and Denis Kuzmin, for alleged ties to the Internet Research Agency, which, according to Washington, attempted to influence the US presidential election in 2016.

The sanctions also cover three entities registered in the Seychelles: Autolex Transport, Beratex Group and Linburg Industries. The US Treasury claims that these companies have ties to Russian entrepreneur Yevgeny Prigozhin, accused by Washington of financing information attacks against the USA carried out by the Internet Research Agency. The sanctions also target three planes and a yacht belonging to Prigozhin.

ZZ/TASS