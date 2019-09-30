Iranian deputy FM condemns S. Arabia for trying to distract attention from Yemen bombing

Iran’s deputy foreign minister for legal and international affairs Gholamhossein Dehghani made the remarks in a United Nations Security Council meeting on the political situation in Syria on Monday in response to Saudi representative's remarks in the meeting.

"The Saudi child-killer regime is trying to distract attention from its support for terrorist groups, bombing Yemen and other blatant violations of international law," Dehghani said in the UN Security Council meeting said.

