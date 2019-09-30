  1. Politics
30 September 2019 - 21:34

Iranian deputy FM condemns S. Arabia for trying to distract attention from Yemen bombing

TEHRAN, Sep. 30 (MNA) – Gholamhossein Dehghani, Iran’s deputy foreign minister for legal and international affairs, has said that the child-killer regime of Saudi Arabia is trying to deflect attention from Yemen bombing.

Iran’s deputy foreign minister for legal and international affairs Gholamhossein Dehghani made the remarks in a United Nations Security Council meeting on the political situation in Syria on Monday in response to Saudi representative's remarks in the meeting.

"The Saudi child-killer regime is trying to distract attention from its support for terrorist groups, bombing Yemen and other blatant violations of international law," Dehghani said in the UN Security Council meeting said. 

