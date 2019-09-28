Iran’s Zarif meets with counterparts in New York

Zarif, who landed in New York on September 14 to attend the 74th session of the UN General Assembly, has been busy meeting with his counterparts from different countries to discuss ways of boosting cooperation in the fields of mutual cooperation.

In line with the same plan, the Iranian diplomat held a meeting with Sirodjidin Muhriddin, Bruno Rodriguez and Denis Moncada, the foreign ministers of Tajikistan, Cuba and Nicaragua.

Earlier in the day, Zarif held separate talks with his Finnish counterpart Pekka Haavisto, Armenian Minister of Foreign Affairs Zohrab Mnatsakanyan, and United Nations Special Envoy for Syria Geir O. Pedersen.

They also addressed bilateral issues, regional developments and JCPOA during the meeting.

A day before, Zarif met with his Syrian, Kuwaiti, Iraqi, Dutch and Armenian counterparts and shared views on Syrian and Yemen crises, Iran nuclear deal and other regional developments.

