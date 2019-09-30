Destroying Israeli regime 'an achievable goal', says IRGC cmdr.

“We have created the capability to destroy the fake Zionist regime, and this sinister regime should be removed from the map of the world; this is no longer an ideal nor dream but an achievable goal,” Major General Hossein Salami said on Monday in the 23rd nationwide IRGC commanders’ conference in Tehran

“Today, we are able to attack the enemy on any scale, with any intensity, precision, and area and our power is credible,” he added.

“Today, the enemy is more confused than ever; and we are not worried. The spirit of our resistance stems from wisdom, awareness, and resolve,” he said.

“Over time, the Islamic Revolution of Iran has expanded, conquering new spaces; and hostilities against it also grows more complex.”

Pointing to US hostile policies towards Iran, he said "Enemies are suffering from an irreversible decline; their strategic resources are running out and they are not able to change their physical capabilities into political advantages and they themselves admit suffering from political dementia.”

“Today, not only the enemy is geographically withdrawing, but also economic sanctions against the Iranian nation is losing its effectiveness,” he added. “The more they spend, the less benefit they obtain.”

Earlier in the same event, Major General Gholam Ali Rashid, the commander of the IRGC's Khatam al-Anbiya Headquarters, said that “We have prepared ourselves for all probable situations and we will use all our capabilities to defeat the enemy.”

