Iran, Iraq to make final decisions on Arbaeen

He made the remarks on Sunday at the end of his visit to Mehran Border and before entering Iraq. “With the coordination made, the two countries will make the final decision for better organization of Arbaeen pilgrimage.”

He expressed hope that preliminaries provided and measures taken between interior ministries of the two countries will be effective for rendering better services to pilgrims.

Rahmani Fazli added, “we will review the agreement inked between the two countries once again and the latest decisions will be adopted accordingly in the relevant field.”

MA/4732021