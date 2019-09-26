IRGC chief says all capacities to be of service for Arbaeen pilgrims

In a speech at the border city of Mehran on Thursday, Major General Hossein Salami pledged that the IRGC will not spare any effort to serve the pilgrims of Arbaeen.

“All the capacities of the IRGC will be used in line with (efforts to) stage the Arbaeen marches more gloriously than ever,” he added.

The commander assured that the force will not let any enemy attempts to undermine the security of the Arbaeen pilgrims.

Arbaeen, which is one of the largest religious gatherings in the world, comes 40 days after Ashura, the martyrdom anniversary of the third Shia Imam, Imam Hussein (PBUH).

Each year, millions of Shias visit Karbala, where the holy shrine of Imam Hussein (PBUH) is located, to perform mourning rites.

This year, Arbaeen falls on Saturday, October 19.

MNA/4729418