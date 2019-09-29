Iran’s deputy FM, Iraqi parl. speaker discuss Arbaeen cooperation

In a Saturday meeting in Baghdadi, the two sides discussed a host of issues, including bilateral and regional developments as well as the coordination between Iran and Iraq to secure the processions of Arbaeen pilgrimage.

Jaberi Ansari is currently in Iraq to talk with Iraqi officials on this year's Arbaeen ceremony.

The Iranian deputy FM has held separate meetings with some officials of Basra province, including its governor Asaad Al Eidani.

Baghdad, Karbala and Najaf are among other destinations of Ansari on his official trip to the neighboring country.

Arbaeen, which is one of the largest religious gatherings in the world, comes 40 days after Ashura, the martyrdom anniversary of the third Shia Imam, Imam Hussein (PBUH).

Each year, millions of Shias visit Karbala, where the holy shrine of Imam Hussein (PBUH) is located, to perform mourning rites.

Last year, two and half a million Iranian pilgrims participated in Arbaeen pilgrimage but the figure is expected to reach three and half to four million this year, given the fact that visa requirements for Iranians have been lifted.

