Arbaeen march has introduced Imam Hossein to world: Ayatollah Khamenei

The Leader made the remarks in a meeting with a number of benevolent Iraqi people who host pilgrims every year.

Ayatollah Khamenei thanked the sincere Iraqi people and officials who dedicate themselves to serving the pilgrims during Arbaeen and asserted, “I express my and the Iranian nation’s heartfelt gratitude to you the mawkib keepers and organizers, who manifest utmost benevolence and compassion during Arbaeen; to the great Iraqi nation; to the Iraqi officials who prepare the grounds and security; and especially to the honorable religious scholars and Marja's in Iraq who have prepared the ambiance of pilgrimage and brotherhood among different groups of people and the two nations.”

The Leader praised his Iraqi guests for their compassion and love of Imam Hossein (PBUH) in welcoming and hosting the pilgrims and held, “What we hear about your tender attitude, dear brothers, in the mawakib located on the path [of Arbaeen march], toward the pilgrims of Imam Hossein’s shrine is unique in the world; just as the walk of Arbaeen is unique throughout history.”

He described the Iraqi hospitality inspired by the love for Imam Hossein as matchless in the world, saying, “You manifested the Islamic and Arabic benevolence in your attitude, by love of Imam Hossein (PBUH), you wash the feet of the pilgrims, and give them massages when they are extremely tired, and you provide them with beds. This love for Imam Hossein (PBUH) is an extraordinary phenomenon, with no similar example.”

Considering the Arbaeen walk as an extraordinary phenomenon, Ayatollah Khamenei applauded the annual million march commemorating the 40th day after the martyrdom of Imam Hossein and his 72 companions.

“Arbaeen march is an extraordinary phenomenon not only in our era but also throughout history; we cannot find such a gathering and movement that takes place every year more enthusiastic than the previous years.”

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution described the Arbaeen walk as a means of increasingly introducing Imam Hossein’s message and rationale to the world, asserting that, this movement plays a role in expanding the awareness on Imam Hossein (PBUH). The eyes of the people around the world are fixed on this movement. Today we need to tell the world about Imam Hossein (PBUH). The rationale of Imam Hossein is the rationale of Truth, resistance against oppression, and uprising against ignorance and arrogance.

Ayatollah Khamenei defined the message of Imam Hossein as a message that can save the world and exclaimed, “The message of Imam Hossein is the message of saving the world. The magnificent Arbaeen movement is spreading this message, and this movement should be fortified day after day. Arbaeen went global, and it will continue to grow in the world, and this is the blood of Imam Hossein that is flowing after 1400 years and becomes more alive day after day.”

The Leader declared that Imam Hossein belongs to the whole of humanity and cannot be exclusively attributed to one sect or denomination, stressing that “Imam Hossein belongs to humanity. We, the Shias, are proud to follow Imam Hossein, but Imam Hussein does not exclusively belong to us. Shias, Sunnis and all the people are under the patronage of Imam Hossein. Even non-Muslims take part in this massive march, and the phenomenon will continue to grow.”

He urged everyone to make efforts in order to bring more vitality and productivity to the Arbaeen phenomenon and said, “We should do our best to organize the Arbaeen ceremony more fruitful and more spiritual than ever. The intellectual and cultural leaders should plan for the great ceremony.”

Ayatollah Khamenei stressed that every Muslim’s goal should be to found an Islamic civilization and went on to say that “the goal of every Muslim must be creating the novel Islamic civilization. Islamic nations have great capacities, which if exploited, the Islamic Ummah can reach an apex. Founding the Islamic civilization is our ultimate goal.”

Expressing hopes for the future of the great Iraqi nation, Ayatollah Khamenei asserted, “The honorable Iraqi people can make their country achieve utmost dignity. These potentials should develop and lead to practice. If the capacity of Islamic countries is integrated; if Iran, Iraq, and other West Asian and North African countries come together and join hands, then the Islamic Ummah will show to the societies around the world what Islamic dignity means. Arbaeen march can be a means to this end. Let’s enhance strong ties between Muslim brothers.”

