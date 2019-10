CHAZABEH, Oct. 04 (MNA) – Chazabeh border is one of the main borders of Iran for pilgrims heading to observe Arba’een rituals in Iraqi Karbala. This year, crossing via this border has increased by three times compared to the previous year.

Chazabeh is a border terminal in Iran which is located in Khuzestan province, southwest of Iran and in common border between Iran and Iraq which is 95 km far from Ahvaz, the center of Khuzestan.