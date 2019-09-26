  1. Economy
26 September 2019 - 18:19

Extra Tabriz-Najaf flights scheduled to help Arbaeen pilgrims

TEHRAN, Sep. 26 (MNA) – Tabriz International Airport, northwest of Iran, has added extra flights to its route to Najaf in a bid to facilitate pilgrims commute during the Arbaeen season.

Director General of East Azarbaijan Province Airports Ramin Azari said on Thursday that due to the high demand for flights, the Tabriz administration of airlines provided extra flights to Najaf.

The extra flights will be conducted on October 14, 15, 21 and 22, on the threshold of Arbaeen.

Arbaeen, which is one of the largest religious gatherings in the world, comes 40 days after Ashura, the martyrdom anniversary of the third Shia Imam, Imam Hussein (PBUH).

Each year, millions of Shias visit Karbala, where the holy shrine of Imam Hussein (PBUH) is located, to perform mourning rites.

This year, Arbaeen falls on Saturday, October 19.

