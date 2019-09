TEHRAN, Sep. 30 (MNA) – The inaugural ceremony of ‘Arbaeen’ radio channel was held in the holy shrine of Imamzadeh Saleh (PBUH), Tajrish, late on Sunday with the aim of covering news and presenting information relevant to Arbaeen pilgrimage. The radio channel can be received on FM wave on 95.5 MHz and also on "IRAN SEDA" Internet network.