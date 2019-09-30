  1. Politics
Iranian interior min. suggests visa cancellation with Iraq

TEHRAN, Sep. 30 (MNA) – Iranian Interior Minister Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli has proposed the cancellation of visas between the two neighboring countries of Iran and Iraq.

Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli made the comments in the holy Iraqi city of Karbala in a ceremony to make preparations for Arbaeen pilgrimage later this month of Safar in the lunar calendar, which was attended by some Iraqi authorities as well as the Iranian ambassador to Baghdad.

During the ceremony, the Iranian interior minister hailed the Iraqi government's move in canceling visas for Iranian pilgrims during the two holy months of Muharram and Safar as a successful experience, suggesting the Iraq side extending the visa cancellation to the other month of the year.

He further expressed his appreciation to the Iraqi government, especially his Iraqi counterpart Yassin Taher al-Yasiri for their efforts and hospitality during Arbaeen processions. 

