Deputy FM in Iraq to coordinate Arbaeen processions

Arbaeen, which is one of the largest religious gatherings in the world, comes 40 days after Ashura, the martyrdom anniversary of the third Shia Imam, Imam Hussein (PBUH). Each year, millions of Shias visit Karbala, where the holy shrine of Imam Hussein (PBUH) is located, to perform mourning rites.

While in Iraq, the Iranian deputy FM held separate meetings with some officials of Basra Province, including its governor Asaad Al Eidani.

Baghdad, Karbala and Najaf are among other destinations of Ansari on his official trip to the neighboring country.

