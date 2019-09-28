  1. Politics
28 September 2019 - 10:43

Deputy FM in Iraq to coordinate Arbaeen processions

TEHRAN, Sep. 28 (MNA) – Hossein Jaberi Ansari, Deputy Foreign Minister for Iranian Expatriates’ and Parliamentary Affairs, has made a trip to Iraq to facilitate the organizing of the great march of Arbaeen.

Arbaeen, which is one of the largest religious gatherings in the world, comes 40 days after Ashura, the martyrdom anniversary of the third Shia Imam, Imam Hussein (PBUH). Each year, millions of Shias visit Karbala, where the holy shrine of Imam Hussein (PBUH) is located, to perform mourning rites.

While in Iraq, the Iranian deputy FM held separate meetings with some officials of Basra Province, including its governor Asaad Al Eidani. 

Baghdad, Karbala and Najaf are among other destinations of Ansari on his official trip to the neighboring country.

