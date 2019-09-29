Iraqi PM to make a trip to Iran: report

“Abdul-Mahdi, who has arrived from Saudi Arabia wants to invite Saudi Crown Prince Bin Salman and the Iranian President Hassan Rouhani to Baghdad for a meeting,” an Iraqi website reported.

Abdul-Mahdi traveled to Riyadh on September 25, where he met King Salman bin Abdul Aziz and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Sources who spoke to the Lebanese channel "Al-Mayadeen" revealed that Iraq is moving to provide an initiative to mediate between Riyadh and Tehran.

The sources, which did not disclose the channel, said that "the Iraqi mediation aims to hold a meeting between leaders of Iran and Saudi Arabia in the Iraqi capital Baghdad."

Pakistan has also voiced readiness for reducing tensions between Iran and Saudi Arabia.

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said he was acting as a mediator of the escalation between Iran and the US and Saudi Arabia.

Khan said in a press statement on the sidelines of the recent UN General Assembly that "I can not disclose more now, except that we are trying to do so and mediate."

"The US president asked me to meditate and I already spoke with the Iranian president yesterday," Khan said.

"We also talked with Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and he asked me to talk to the Iranian president, where he knew I would meet him, and President Trump asked me whether we could ease the tension and maybe even reach a new agreement."

MNA/ 4731876