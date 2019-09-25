  1. Politics
25 September 2019 - 13:05

Iraqi PM’s visit to Saudi Arabia aimed at mediating Riyadh-Tehran ties: report

Iraqi PM’s visit to Saudi Arabia aimed at mediating Riyadh-Tehran ties: report

TEHRAN, Sep. 25 (MNA) – Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi will travel to Riyadh today, where he is scheduled to meet King Salman bin Abdul Aziz and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Sources who spoke to the Lebanese channel "Al-Mayadeen" revealed that Iraq is moving to provide an initiative to mediate between Riyadh and Tehran.

The sources, which did not disclose the channel, said that "the Iraqi mediation aims to meet the leaders of Iran and Saudi Arabia in the Iraqi capital Baghdad."

Yesterday, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said he was acting as a mediator of the escalation between Iran and the US and Saudi Arabia.

Khan said in a press statement made on Tuesday evening, on the sidelines of the General Assembly of the United Nations, "I can not disclose more now, except that we are trying to do so and mediate."

"The US president asked me to meditate and I already spoke with the Iranian president yesterday," Khan said.

"We also talked with Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and he asked me to talk to the Iranian president, where he knew I would meet him, and President Trump asked me whether we could ease the tension and maybe even reach a new agreement."

MNA/IRN4728546

News Code 150456

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 1 + 6 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News