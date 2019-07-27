Bin Salman plans to kill 30 individuals: Khashoggi's friend

Last year on October 2, the Saudis once again drew the attention of the international community to Saudi Arabia's destructive politics by the murder of Saudi dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi in the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul. This incident has shown that Saudi Arabia's position is far from democracy, and its politicians do not tolerate any kind of criticism and can easily suppress any opposition.

One year after this incident which has been described as a bitter incident in the history of the Middle East, Khashoggi’s court still continues and the evidences indicate that the main perpetrators of his murder were not prosecuted. On the other hand, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman who ordered this crime, does not want to explain.

To know more about the issue we reached out to Turan Kışlakçı, the Head of Turkish-Arab Media Association and a close friend of Jamal Khashoggi.

Here is the text of our interview with him:

At what stage is Jamal Khoshaghji’s murder case?

His murder case is still under investigation and trial is ongoing and we have not reached the conclusion at this time. Last week, the UN released a report that was good and I hope that the issues mentioned in the report will be implemented.

Basically, the main problem is that these provisions are not implemented. As Saudi Arabia has refused to implement every report which has been published by the UN in this regards.

There are also several documentary films about the life of Jamal Khashoggi, which is scheduled to be released after September. I think that we can draw the attention of the international community on this issue after releasing of these documentaries.

Does Saudi Arabia notify Turkey about the latest case of Jamal Khashoggi?

No, as far as I know, it does not notify Turkey about the case of him. Not only Turkey, but also the UN, is not aware of this trial. As you know, its case is not just related to Saudi Arabia and Turkey; it's related to the US and the whole world.

What measures have Turkish political officials have taken regarding the Khashoggi’s issue?

Turkish authorities revealed the murder of this journalist and put forward all the details. Turkey has played a very important and effective role in exposing his murder and it is still tracking this issue.

“Saoud Al Qahtani” is the main suspect behind Khashoggi's murder. Why he has not been prosecuted till now?

Not only Al Qahtani, but also Saudi Arabia has not prosecuted many of the elements behind this crime. The main reason is that some of these people have family relationships with Bin Salman.

As UN report showed, the Saudi Crown Prince is directly involved with Khashoggi’s murder, but Bin Salman still prefers to remain silent. What is the reason for this?

All the Turkish authorities have repeatedly said the Saudi Crown Prince Bin Salman is directly involved with this crime. This is the reason why he is preferred to remain silent.

According to Special Rapporteur on extrajudicial Agnes Callamard, this murder is a kind of state crimes and the Saudi Crown Prince should be sanctioned. Is it possible to do this?

All the evidences show that the Saudi Crown Prince Bin Salman is behind the crime and he should be sanctioned. But the US President Donald Trump bans Bin Salman’s sanction due to the fact that Trump is being supported by Saudi Arabia financially.

An informed source said that Saudi Arabia intends to slow down the flow of tourists to Turkey by gradual investment and media outlets to put pressure on Turkey to stop Erdogan from pursuing Khashoggi’s murder case. Is Saudi Arabia able to reach its goal with this strategy?

Previously, Saudi Arabia secretly offered a major financial offer to Turkey, but Turkey did not stop following Khashoggi’s murder case. This case is not only related to Turkey and Saudi Arabia but also it is an international issue, so that Turkey will follow up it.

What was the threat of Khashoggi to the Saudi Arabia which led to his murder?

He cannot be named a complete opponent of Saudi Arabia as he was also a media consultant of them but his main problem was with some of the Saudi Crown Prince’s policies and he always criticized him. He believed that Bin Salman's policy is damaging the region's security.

Bin Salman has not only planned to kill Khashoggi, he also planned to kill 30 other individuals who opposed his rule.

It is even said that before Khashoggi, Bin Salman ordered the murders of four people who opposed his policy. But with the disclosure of the murder of Khashoggi, the operation of killing of 25 people was suspended.

