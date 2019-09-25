NPC backs domestic manufacturers: CEO

During a visit to machine-makers’ hall at Iran Plast International Exhibition, Mohammadi met with the directors of the companies that are running stands in the 4-day showcase.

He also learned about their latest achievements in the plastics industry.

The NPC CEO also highlighted the need for supporting Iranian manufacturers and industrialists.

The 13th International Exhibition of Plastics, Rubber, Machinery and Equipment (Iran Plast 2019) was inaugurated in Tehran on Sunday.

IranPlast 2019 kicked off on Sunday in the presence of Iranian Oil minister Bijan Zanganeh, Minister of Industry, Mine and Trade Reza Rahmani and the Managing Director of National Petrochemical Company Behzad Mohammadi at Tehran’s Permanent Fairground.

More than 570 domestic and 35 foreign companies including China, Italy, India, Turkey and Russia will showcase their latest products relating to plastic industry.

IranPlast is one of the largest and most important exhibitions in Iran, in the fields of raw materials, machinery & moulds, auxiliaries and services for plastics & rubber industries, as well as, one of the most magnificent ones in the Middle East region and Asia. Historically, IRANPLAST has had a growing trend from the very first edition in 2002. Since then, more than 5000 companies from Iran and other countries have participated at such a great exhibition event.

The exhibition will wrap up on September 25, open from 9 AM to 7 PM during these 4 days.

