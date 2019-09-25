Syrian minister says US sanctions had no adverse effect on Iran

He made the remarks on the sidelines of his visit to the 13th edition of IranPlast 2019 Exhibition on Wednesday.

He went on to say that Iran and Syria have inked several contracts in various fields, adding that his country is after meeting its demands with broadening and increasing cooperation with the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Turning to Iran’s petrochemical industry, he stated, “in my visit to the exhibition, I found that Islamic Republic of Iran has high potentials and capacities in petrochemical industry. Not only US sanctions has not created any negative impact on Iran, but also it [sanctions] has brought about positive effects for the country in many aspects.”

He further pointed out that previous sanctions imposed on Iran caused widespread and rapid progress in Iranian industries and productions.

The 13th IranPlast Exhibition kicked off in Tehran Permanent International Fairgrounds on Sept. 22 and will wrap up its work today.

