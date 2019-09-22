IranPlast 2019 kicks off in Tehran

IranPlast 2019 kicked off on Sunday in the presence of Iranian Oil minister Bijan Zanganeh, Minister of Industry, Mine and Trade Reza Rahmani and the Managing Director of National Petrochemical Company Behzad Mohammadi at Tehran’s Permanent Fairground.

More than 570 domestic and 35 foreign companies including China, Italy, India, Turkey and Russia will showcase their latest products relating to plastic industry.

IranPlast is one of the largest and most important exhibitions in Iran, in the fields of raw materials, machinery & moulds, auxiliaries and services for plastics & rubber industries, as well as, one of the most magnificent ones in the Middle East region and Asia. Historically, IRANPLAST has had a growing trend from the very first edition in 2002. Since then, more than 5000 companies from Iran and other countries have participated at such a great exhibition event.

The exhibition will wrap up on Wednesday September 25, open from 9 AM to 7 PM during these 4 days.

