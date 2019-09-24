  1. Economy
Iranian petchem company to build HDPE production unit

TEHRAN, Sep. 24 (MNA) – The Petrochemical Research and Technology Company (PRTC) and the Tabriz Petrochemical Company (TPC) signed an agreement on building a heavy density polyethylene (HDPE) production unit at TPC.

The deal was signed during the 13th Iran Plast International Exhibition in Tehran in the presence of Behzad Mohamamdi, the CEO of the National Petrochemical Company (NPC), as well as Ali Pajouhan and Siavash Derafshan, the CEOs of PRTC and TPC, respectively.

Based on the deal, PRTC will offer technical savvy to heavy density polyethylene (HDPE) production unit of Tabriz Petrochemical Plant.

According to the deal, PRTC has undergone to fully supply indigenous knowledge of HDPE production to TPC.

Pajouhan, and Derafshan signed the agreement on behalf of their respective companies.

The contract provides the basis for research and development on HDPE while offering the hardware and software related to this project.

Parsian Oil and Gas Holding Company and TPC have partnered to obtain this license for the production of 310,000 tons per year of HDPE. This will be the first time that the full savvy of the technique will be localized in Iran.

TPC is seeking to double its production capacity over a newly developed 4-year plan, and this agreement is one of the important steps in this regard.

The 13th Iran Plast international exhibition began on Sunday, September 22 and will run through September 25 at Tehran’s permanent fairgrounds.

