Zanganeh urges preparedness against cyber threat on oil sector

Addressing a gathering of firefighters in Tehran on the occasion of National Firefighters Day on Sunday, Zanganeh described the US’ sanctions against the Iranian nation as “an all-out war, which has targeted the oil industry, as the main wheel of the country’s economy.”

in the current situation, the veteran minister urged, it is necessary that all the players in the key sector gear up the efforts to ward off the threats that could physically or cybernetically undermine the oil and gas sector.

Earlier in July, Iran’s Intelligence Ministry dismantled a CIA spy ring, the members of which, according to an unnamed source, were employed in sensitive and vital private sector centers in the economic, nuclear, infrastructural, military and cyber areas.

According to a report by the New York Times, the espionage appeared to be involved in clandestine efforts to gather intelligence on oil sales.

The report, citing two traders, added that many of the 17 people accused of spying had worked in the oil and energy sector as traders and brokers.

Last year, Zanganeh banned the release of oil data after the US withdrew from the 2015 Iran nuclear deal and imposed sanctions on Iran’s oil exports and financial transactions.

“Information about Iran’s oil exports is war information,” the minister said in July.

