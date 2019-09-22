  1. Politics
Iran to free UK-flagged tanker 'Stena Impero': maritime official

TEHRAN, Sep. 22 (MNA) – Director General of Ports and Maritime Affairs Organization of Hormozgan province said Sun. that Stena Impero, the UK-flagged tanker detained by Iran on July 19, will be released in the near future.

Director General of Ports and Maritime Affairs Organization of Hormozgan province  Allahmorad Afifipour confirmed on Sunday evening that the UK-flagged  Stena Impero will soon begin sailing from the southern Iranian port of Bandar Abbas to international waters after being in detention for the past 65 days since July 19.

Meanwhile, Afifipour noted that legal proceedings on the oil tanker is still going on and its case will remain open, adding that Iran's judicial authorities will announce their decision and the results of their investigation.

Stena Impero was confiscated by the IRGC navy in the Strait of Hormuz on July 19 for ignoring international maritime rules and distress calls.

