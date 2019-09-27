British oil tanker Stena Impero leaves Bandar Abbas

The Stena has set a new destination for Port Rashid in Dubai in the United Arab Emirates, about 250km (155 miles) away, the tracking data showed. At normal tanker speed, it would reach the port within half a day, The Guardian reported.

A spokesman for the ship’s owner, Stena Bulk of Sweden, said on Friday that the vessel was preparing to leave.

MarineTraffic.com, citing satellite data, showed the Stena Impero just outside the Iranian port of Bandar Abbas Friday morning, where it had been held since being seized by Iran on 19 July.

On September 24, Deputy Minister of Roads and CEO of Ports and Maritime Organization (PMO) Mohammad Rastad said, “banning UK-flagged oil tanker ‘Stena Impero’ has been lifted and will leave Bandar Abbas soon.”

Stena Impero was confiscated by the IRGC navy in the Strait of Hormuz on July 19 for violating international maritime rules.

MNA/PR