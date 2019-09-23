UK-flagged tanker 'Stena Impero' free to leave: Envoy to London

"The British flagged tanker “Stena Impero”, pursuant to the completion of the judicial and legal process, is now free to leave," Iranian Ambassador to Britain Hamid Baedinejad has tweeted.

Meanwhile, the government spokesman Ali Rabei had said earlier today that Stena Impero was free to leave Iran.

The news comes a day after Director General of Ports and Maritime Affairs Organization in southern province of Hormozgan Allahmorad Afifipour confirmed the earlier report by western media on Sunday evening that the UK-flagged Stena Impero would soon begin sailing from the southern Iranian port of Bandar Abbas to international waters after being in detention for the past 65 days since July 19.

Stena Impero was confiscated by the IRGC navy in the Strait of Hormuz on July 19 for violating international maritime rules.

