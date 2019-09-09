Iranian FM spokesman says oil tanker Adrian Darya 1 unloaded its cargo

“We had already announced that we would sell our oil anyway, and any malicious attempts would not affect our plans,” Abbas Mousavi told IRNA news agency on Sunday.

He emphasized that US actions are against international laws including the regulations of the International Maritime Organization (IMO), adding that “despite all the malicious attempts, the Adrian Darya 1 oil tanker eventually docked on the Mediterranean coast and unloaded its cargo.”

The spokesman said the owner of the oil tanker will decide on its future.

With regard to the seized UK-flagged oil tanker Stena Impero, he said that legal proceedings on the ship’s case are underway, expressing hope that the ship will be freed in the near future.

The Iranian oil tanker, previously called Grace 1, was released by the Gibraltar government last month despite pressure from the US for the vessel’s continued unlawful detainment.

Iran has also the UK-Flagged Stena Impero oil tanker in detention for violating international maritime law in the Strait of Hormuz in June.

