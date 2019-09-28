Stena Impero docks in Dubai after leaving Bandar Abbas

The Stena Impero docked at Dubai’s Port Rashid, a Reuters photographer reported from the harbor.

Erik Hanell, the chief executive of Sweden’s Stena Bulk, which owns the ship, told Reuters in Stockholm in a text message earlier in the day that the tanker was “finally approaching berth in Dubai.”

The crew who were still on the vessel came from India, Russia and the Philippines, a Stena Bulk spokesman said before the ship had docked.

“The crew are in high spirits, understandably," he said.

It was seized by Iran’s Revolutionary Guards on July 19, shortly after British forces detained an Iranian tanker off the territory of Gibraltar. The Iranian ship was released in August.

On September 24, Deputy Minister of Roads and CEO of Ports and Maritime Organization (PMO) Mohammad Rastad said, “banning UK-flagged oil tanker ‘Stena Impero’ has been lifted and will leave Bandar Abbas soon.”

Stena Impero was confiscated by the IRGC navy in the Strait of Hormuz on July 19 for violating international maritime rules.

MNA/PR