24 September 2019 - 17:33

Deputy roads min.:

UK-flagged oil tanker ‘Stena Impero’ to leave Bandar Abbas soon

TEHRAN, Sep. 24 (MNA) – Deputy Minister of Roads and CEO of Ports and Maritime Organization (PMO) Mohammad Rastad made the remarks on the sidelines of signing a contract for construction of mechanized terminal for minerals at the venue of Shahid Rajaee Port on Tue. and said, “banning UK-flagged oil tanker ‘Stena Impero’ has been lifted and will leave Bandar Abbas soon.”

Infringement case of UK seized oil tanker ‘Stena Impero’ still is open and the amount of damages will be determined by experts and relevant judicial authority [Bandar Abbas Justice Administration Department] soon, he added.

The necessary guarantees will soon be submitted by insurer company of the UK oil tanker to Bandar Abbas Justice Administration Department, so that it [oil tanker] can leave Bandar Abbas, he said, adding, “meanwhile, submitting guarantees by insurer company have nothing to do with sanctions.”

