UK-flagged oil tanker ‘Stena Impero’ to leave Bandar Abbas soon

Infringement case of UK seized oil tanker ‘Stena Impero’ still is open and the amount of damages will be determined by experts and relevant judicial authority [Bandar Abbas Justice Administration Department] soon, he added.

The necessary guarantees will soon be submitted by insurer company of the UK oil tanker to Bandar Abbas Justice Administration Department, so that it [oil tanker] can leave Bandar Abbas, he said, adding, “meanwhile, submitting guarantees by insurer company have nothing to do with sanctions.”

MA/4727675