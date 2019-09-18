US maximum pressure policy won’t go anywhere: Zarif

Pointing to the Yemen crisis, he said “the only solution to the Yemen war is dialogue and, as we have repeatedly announced, Iran is ready to assist with the issue.”

Zarif said the only reason for the US to blame Iran for the recent attack on Saudi oil installments is the inefficiency of American modern defense systems bought and used by Saudi Arabia.

Calling upon US officials to act realistically, the Iranian FM said that during the past few days Americans proved that they are more concerned about and react more seriously to attacks on oil facilities than they do to death of children in a war. “Americans need to change their stance,” he added.

Zarif said the doors to holding peaceful talks to end the Yemen crisis are still open.

He urged the US to fulfill its commitments and prove itself as a reliable country, with which countries can make agreements. “The US has however shown that it pays no value to its made agreements with other countries,” Zarif added.

He reiterated that the Islamic Republic seeks peace in the region and is ready to expand ties with ASEAN countries.

