19 September 2019

FM Zarif hails ASEAN as successful example of collective action

TEHRAN, Sep. 19 (MNA) – Iran’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammad Javad Zarif has hailed the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) as a good example of collective action for a better future.

“ASEAN is a good and successful example for us and for our neighbors to learn a lesson that we can shape a better future for the people and the region through cooperation and commitment,” Zarif said on Wednesday while addressing the a ceremony on the 52nd anniversary of foundation of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, held in Tehran

“I want to tell the friends and the neighbors that there is nothing to prevent our cooperation and partnership. Nothing could hinder our bonds for cooperation,” Foreign Ministry news service quoted Zarif as saying.

“We must know that the others would never protect us, and could never ensure our security either,” he added.

