US economic pressure not effective: Friday prayer leader

“The United States assumes that by increasing its economic pressure, it can bring the Iranian people to their knees but everyone knows that their economic pressure has not been effective,” he said, “That is why they lie as much as they can.”

Underlining the vitality of ‘resistance policy’, the prayer leader said, “while the enemy seeks its goal via telling lies, we should follow our policy of ‘resistance economy’."

Iranian FM Mohammad Javad Zarif said on the sidelines of the 52nd anniversary ceremony of establishment of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) on Wednesday that "The US is continuing its maximum pressure against Iran while the policy will get them nowhere."

Pointing to the Yemen crisis, he said “the only solution to the Yemen war is dialogue and, as we have repeatedly announced, Iran is ready to assist with the issue.”

Zarif said the only reason for the US to blame Iran for the recent Yemeni attack on Saudi oil installments is the inefficiency of American modern defense systems bought and used by Saudi Arabia.

Calling upon US officials to act realistically, the Iranian FM said that during the past few days Americans proved that they are more concerned about and react more seriously to attacks on oil facilities than they do to death of children in a war. “Americans need to change their stance,” he added.

Zarif said the doors to holding peaceful talks to end the Yemen crisis are still open.

