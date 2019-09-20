ASEAN to play more important role in region, world: Zarif

"ASEAN, with its 10 member countries is playing a role through a number of specific agendas and mechanisms not only for now but also for the future", Zarif said in his remarks as guest of honor at the Diplomatic Reception of 52nd Anniversary of ASEAN founding at the Parsian Azadi Hotel, Tehran on Wednesday.

Furthermore, Foreign Minister Zarif said that the close mutual relations between Iran and ASEAN have lasted a long time, both parties provided mutual support efforts in various forums in creating peace and security as well as some related issues to economic trade and socio-cultural cooperation.

Zarif noted a number of ASEAN achievements and Iran's trust to ASEAN on August 2, 2018 on the sidelines of the 51st Meeting of ASEAN Foreign Ministers in Singapore, Iran formally acceded to the ASEAN Treaty of Amity and Cooperation (TAC) peace agreement and by consensus ASEAN ratified the accession. Both parties agreed to further enhance cooperation in various fields under the ASEAN TAC cooperation framework.

Meanwhile, Iran welcomed ASEAN's proposal to strengthen cooperation with the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) where Iran was one of the initiators with Pakistan and Turkey.

Foreign Minister Zarif also conveyed this message to the Secretary General of ECO who also attended the reception. ECO provides a platform that addresses political issues, improves development and promotes investment and trade and cultural cooperation opportunities. The ECO secretariat office is in Tehran.

The diplomatic reception of the 52nd Anniversary of ASEAN was organized by the ASEAN Tehran Committee (ATC) under the Chairmanship of Indonesia. Ambassador Octavino Alimudin became Chair of the ATC for the July-December 2019 period after previously receiving Chairmanship from Ambassador of Vietnam, H.E. Nguyen Manh Hien at the ATC meeting at the Indonesian Embassy in Tehran last July (Indonesian Embassy in Tehran).

MNA/PR