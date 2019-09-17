Tehran to host next tripartite summit on Syria

At the end of the fifth meeting between the leaders of the guarantor states of the Astana process on the settlement in Syria, Russia President Vladimir Putin, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani agreed that the next trilateral summit would be held in Tehran.

Speaking at a press conference following the summit in Ankara, President Rouhani said all three guarantor states shared the same views on issues regarding the settlement in Syria.

“We all have the same opinion about necessity of preserving the territorial integrity of Syria,” Rouhani said.

The fifth summit concluded with a final statement, in which the three sides emphasized their strong commitment to the sovereignty, independence, unity and territorial integrity of the Syrian Arab Republic as well as to the purposes and principles of the UN Charter.

The statement also called Israeli regime’s attack in Syria as a ‘destabilizing’ measure which violates the Arab country’s sovereignty and further intensifies regional tensions.

MNA/IRN83478397