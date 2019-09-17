Imports shrink 7% in five months

  1. Economy
TEHRAN, Sep. 17 (MNA) – Chairman of Tehran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (TCCIMA) Masoud Khansari said on Tue. that imports of products dropped seven percent in the country in the first five months of the current year (March 21 – August 21) as compared to the same period last year.

He put the products imported into the country from March 21 to August 21 at $17.739 billion, showing a seven percent decline as compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

He went on to say that the reduced import of products into the country seems to be related to the decreased import of Completely Knocked-Down (CKD) products from China, France and South Korea.

TCCIMA Chairman Khansari pointed to the liquidity rate and added, “in the report released by the Central Bank of Iran (CBI), liquidity rate in the country has added by 25 percent during 12-month period ending August 21 while money share of liquidity has increased from 12 to 15 percent at large.”

