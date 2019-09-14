‘Cleaner’ to vie at 6th Highland Park Filmfest. in US

The film will be competing with other titles in the 'Films From Afar Shorts' section of the festival.

‘Cleaner’ is about a public toilet cleaner who is concerned about her pregnancy test on a normal day of her work.

Highland Park Independent Film Festival (HPIFF) fosters emerging and established filmmakers by providing forums for screening projects, networking with industry professionals and mentoring student filmmakers in Northeast Los Angeles. All films will screen at the historic Highland Theatre on a DCP system, according to the event’s website.

The 6th edition of the event will be held on October 3-5, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.

