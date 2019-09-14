‘Magralen’ goes to Linz filmfest. in Austria

“In Nima’s vivid stories, the gloomy scrapyard becomes a formula 1 race track. His younger sister Tara listens to him, captivated. Tara is blind. While their parents quarrel, gesticulating silently, Nima creates a colourful, happy world in which Tara can grow up without worry. Even when their mother suddenly abandons the family, Nima playfully maintains his version of reality, confronting tragedy with hope,” reads the synopsis of ‘Magralen’.

Linz International Short Film Festival is established for showcasing and celebrating the best independent short films from already established filmmakers as well as great work from new upcoming talents from all around the world, according to the event’s website.

The festival gives a special attention to networking, and focuses on “finding diverse independent films with strong characters and storylines, from filmmakers who share their visions in a powerful, creative and entertaining way and encourage all independent filmmakers to submit their films.”

The second edition of the festival will be held on November 7 – 10, 2019.

