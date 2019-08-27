  1. Sports
27 August 2019 - 09:36

Iran women basketball gains first-ever medal in intl. event

TEHRAN, Aug. 27 (MNA) – Iran made history on Monday by claiming the bronze medal of 2019 West Asia Championship Women Basketball which was the team’s first medal in an international event after the Revolution.

In the third-place playoff match against Jordan in Amman, the Iranian team gained a 71-52 victory to write its name in the history book. Edna Issaeian led the Iranian team with 24 points and 18 rebounds.

The team which participated in the competition with Islamic dress code had gained one victory over Jordan (70-62) and conceded two defeats against Lebanon (88-75) and Syria (68-61) in the preliminary round.

It should be noted that the permit to attend international events while observing the Islamic dress code was granted to Iranian women basketball teams some two years ago.

