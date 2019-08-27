Iran women basketball gains first-ever medal in intl. event

In the third-place playoff match against Jordan in Amman, the Iranian team gained a 71-52 victory to write its name in the history book. Edna Issaeian led the Iranian team with 24 points and 18 rebounds.

The team which participated in the competition with Islamic dress code had gained one victory over Jordan (70-62) and conceded two defeats against Lebanon (88-75) and Syria (68-61) in the preliminary round.

It should be noted that the permit to attend international events while observing the Islamic dress code was granted to Iranian women basketball teams some two years ago.

