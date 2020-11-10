Milano IntI. FICTS Filmfest. to host 3 Iranian documentaries

The 37th Milano International FICTS Festival has taken place virtually from November 7 to 11 in Milan, Italy.

The Iranian documentaries “No Place for Angels” directed by Sam Kalantari, the "Sailors do not go to the sea alone" directed by Allah Karam Rezaeizadeh, and “Shahsavar” directed by Ali Shah Mohammadi will be screened at this international sports festival.

No Place for Angels’ is about the stories of the national Iranian women’s hockey team and the major events that take place in their lives. The film depicts the hopes, fears, and dreams of these girls, and narrates the story of their participation in Asian games.

Iranian documentary "Sailors do not go to the sea alone" depicts the victories of Malavan Bandar Anzali Football Club in the history of Iranian football and narrates the unique solidarity between the team the people of Bandar Anzali

“Shahsavar” shows the hidden aspects of the sports, social and political life of Gholamreza Takhti (August 27, 1930 – January 7, 1968), Iranian wrestling champion who won an Olympic medal.

