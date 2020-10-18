2 Iranian documentaries to vie at Kenya Intl. Sport Filmfest

The “Kenya International Sports FICTS Film Festival” will be held from October 29 to November 1 in Nairobi virtually.

The Iranian documentaries "No Place for Angels “directed by Sam Kalantari and "Sailors Do Not Go to Sea Alone" by Allah Karam Rezaeizadeh will be screened in the competition section of this event.

"No Place for Angels" is about the stories of the national Iranian women’s hockey team and the major events that take place in their lives. The film depicts the hopes, fears, and dreams of these girls, and narrates the story of their participation in Asian games.

The documentary "Sailors Do Not Go to Sea Alone" also refers to the honors of the Malavan Bandar-e Anzali Football Club during the history of Iranian football, and narrates the deep feelings of the people of Bandar-e Anzali to this popular Iranian team.

RHM/5050661