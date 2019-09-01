Armenia emphasizes key role of Eurasia in broadening Tehran-Yerevan ties

He expressed his hope for the participation of President Hassan Rouhani in upcoming Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) summit, which will be held in mid-October in Armenian capital Yerevan, and added, “the two countries of Islamic Republic of Iran and Armenia can hold constructive negotiations on the sidelines of the summit with regard to the expansion and development of mutual ties and future plans.”

He stressed the necessity of developing and expanding relationship with the Islamic Republic of Iran and added, “senior officials of the two countries have emphasized on strengthening and enhancing bilateral ties in economic field.”

The two countries enjoy high potentials in the economic field, he said, adding, “in the meantime, media can play an important role in expansion of bilateral relations between Tehran and Yerevan.”

Elsewhere in his remark, Armenian prime minister pointed to the key role of upcoming Eurasian Economic Union (EEU), which will be held in Yerevan in mid-October, and said, “upcoming EEU summit can strengthen and broaden mutual ties between Iran and Armenia in every aspect.”

He reiterated, “Armenia is the only EEU member state that shares land border with the Islamic Republic of Iran, so that Iran-Armenia Transit Road is of paramount importance for Armenia in transferring Iranian products to EEU via Armenia.”

