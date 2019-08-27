Iran, Armenia keen on boosting banking ties

In a meeting between Iranian Ambassador to Yerevan Kazem Sajjadi and Governor of Bank of Armenia (CBA) Artur Javadian, the two sides stressed the need to boost the bilateral economic cooperation and providing the grounds for facilitating financial transactions between the two countries.

The officials also discussed holding joint seminars and symposiums with the aim of sharing expertise and experiences between the two countries’ banking sectors.

Iran and Armenia hold longstanding relations in different economic and political spheres.

Bilateral trade between the two neighbors hit $364 million in 2018 – a record high since Armenia became independent after the dissolution of the Soviet Union in 1991.

MNA