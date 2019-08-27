  1. Economy
27 August 2019 - 13:13

Iran, Armenia keen on boosting banking ties

Iran, Armenia keen on boosting banking ties

TEHRAN, Aug. 27 (MNA) – Iranian and Armenian officials met in Yerevan on Tuesday to explore the ways to boost bilateral economic ties, including the banking transactions.

In a meeting between Iranian Ambassador to Yerevan Kazem Sajjadi and Governor of Bank of Armenia (CBA) Artur Javadian, the two sides stressed the need to boost the bilateral economic cooperation and providing the grounds for facilitating financial transactions between the two countries.

The officials also discussed holding joint seminars and symposiums with the aim of sharing expertise and experiences between the two countries’ banking sectors.

Iran and Armenia hold longstanding relations in different economic and political spheres.

Bilateral trade between the two neighbors hit $364 million in 2018 – a record high since Armenia became independent after the dissolution of the Soviet Union in 1991.

MNA

News Code 149366

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 5 + 12 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News